Iran FM urges end to Ukraine war, reaffirms cooperation with IAEA

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, in a phone call with the European Union Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed the need for truce and pursuit of diplomatic solutions to resolve the Ukraine conflict.”

The Iranian foreign minister noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers respect for the territorial integrity of countries as a guarantee for lasting peace, including in Ukraine, and we have spared no effort toward the aim of advancing truce and achieving peace.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the policy of imposing sanctions, calling it a “repeated and expired” approach.

“The behavior of the European Union over the recent months is a continuation of the ineffective policy of former US president Donald Trump that proves, more than ever, the adherence to unrealistic double standards coupled with the instrumental use of the tenet of human rights,” he said.

Amirabdollahian also talked about the interaction between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency on nuclear safeguards topics.

“We are planning for an IAEA delegation visit to Tehran and we have common initiatives on our agenda,” he said.

“If the agency acts based on a technical and non-political viewpoint, attaining a framework for the resolution of the issue is possible.”

Josep Borrell in turn expressed hope for the continuation of progress in the path of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He underlined the necessity of continuation of talks to advance the topics that are on the agenda of Iran and the IAEA.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs also said he is pessimistic about the establishment of truce in Ukraine in the coming weeks or months.