Iran FM: E3 Snapback Move in Line with US Maximum Pressure

Araqchi made the remarks in a meeting with his British counterpart, Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, on the sidelines of the Annual Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Araqchi said the move by Britain, France ,and Germany constituted their complicity in a campaign of coercion and lawlessness.Reaffirming the Iranian people’s unwavering resolve to defend their rights and national interests,

Araghchi emphasized that neither sanctions, nor military aggression, nor diplomatic pressure would succeed in diverting a nation determined to preserve its independence and dignity.

Iran’s Foreign Minister strongly criticized the conduct of the three European countries with respect to Iran’s nuclear dossier, describing their insistence on reinstating the annulled UN Security Council resolutions as unfounded, unlawful, and irresponsible.

He stressed that the approach adopted by the E3 and the United States over the past decade has been driven by a singular logic: to deprive the Iranian nation of its legitimate rights under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

He noted that this pattern reached its peak with the unlawful attacks carried out by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities—attacks that were met with complicit silence from the three European governments.

Referring to Iran’s responsible and principled approach in employing diplomacy to resolve any ambiguities concerning the nature of its nuclear program, Araghchi condemned the United States and the E3 for their continued bad faith and, subsequently, for the U.S. assault against Iran as a betrayal of both diplomacy and the non-proliferation regime.

He warned that the unpredictable consequences of this destructive course of action would rest squarely with the initiators and supporters of the so-called “snapback” mechanism.