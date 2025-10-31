Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran FM condemns US resumption of nuclear tests after Pentagon name change

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has sharply criticized a new directive by US President Donald Trump to resume nuclear weapons testing, calling it a “regressive and irresponsible move” that threatens global peace and security.

In a post on the social media platform X, Araghchi said the US, “a nuclear-armed bully”, had changed the name of its “Department of Defense” to the “Department of War” while restarting nuclear tests.

He noted that the same country portraying Iran’s peaceful nuclear program as a threat is now openly violating international law.

“This very bully,” Araghchi wrote, “depicts Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities as dangerous and threatens further attacks against our safeguarded facilities. All these actions are in clear breach of international law.”

He added that there is “no doubt the United States is the world’s most dangerous proliferator,” warning that Washington’s move to resume testing would normalize the spread of “such evil weapons.”

Araghchi urged the international community to speak with one voice and hold the US accountable for the normalization of nuclear proliferation.

