Iran: Far-reaching consequences, if Israel doesn’t stop Gaza “war crimes”

“If the Israeli apartheid’s war crimes and genocide are not halted immediately, the situation could spiral out of control & ricochet far-reaching consequences,” Iran’s Mission to the UN said.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Abdollahian voiced a similar remarks in a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

“The fact that the Zionist regime martyrs hundreds of Palestinians every day cannot be tolerated, and this war crime, as well as the human blockade of Gaza and the cutoff of water, food, and medicine, must be ended,” Abdollahian said, according to a readout of the meeting.

“If the Zionist regime’s crimes against the Palestinian people and citizens continue, no one can guarantee that the situation in the region will remain the same,” Abdollahian added.

Israel’s military has announced it is “preparing to expand the attack” in Gaza, hinting at a long-expected land incursion into the enclave.

In a statement, the military said it was planning a wide range of offensive operations, including “coordinated attack from the air, sea and land”.

“Various battalions and army forces are deployed throughout Israel in preparation for raising the level of readiness and in preparation for the next stages of the war, especially the large ground operation,” the military added.