Iran expresses deep concern over Gaza humanitarian catastrophe

In a statement, the Ministry called for immediate, effective, and decisive action by the international community and regional countries to halt the genocide and alleviate the suffering of the oppressed Palestinian people.

The statement says the ongoing inhumane blockade of Gaza, the brutal bombardment of refugee shelters, and the transformation of humanitarian aid distribution points into traps for mass killings of hungry and thirsty civilians all attest to the extreme cruelty and heartlessness of the apartheid Israeli regime and its supporters.

Pointing to the killing of over a thousand innocent people while waiting for food and the death of more than 600 due to starvation, it added these mark the height of the Zionist regime’s savagery and constitute clear examples of war crimes and genocide.

According to the statement, the UN Security Council’s failure to fulfill its legal responsibilities in the face of the occupying regime’s aggression and crimes, due to the US’s persistent obstruction, has emboldened the regime and normalized its brutality.

The Foreign Ministry warned that the comprehensive military, economic, and political support provided by the US and certain European countries, particularly Germany, has not only granted the regime near-total impunity but has also paved the way for even more severe crimes aimed at implementing a plan of ethnic cleansing and the forced displacement of Palestinians.

It called on the Islamic countries to use all their capacities, particularly through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations, to compel the supporters of the Zionist regime, especially the US, to halt these crimes and facilitate the urgent delivery of essential aid, especially water, food, and medicine, to the Palestinian people and take action to prosecute and punish the Zionist criminals.