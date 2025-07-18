Iran dismisses US allegations of arms transfer to Yemen as media campaign 

Baqaei highlighted the US’s direct responsibility in perpetuating the crimes and aggression of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories and other regional states.

He asserted that such repeated claims by the US are intended to justify its ongoing military presence in the region and to create excuses for its destabilizing and provocative actions, along with those of the Israeli regime.

He emphasized that the US claim of intercepting a shipment of arms allegedly destined for Yemen is merely a duplicitous attempt to divert public attention from the real crisis in the region—the ongoing aggression and atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against the people in the area, as well as the destructive and destabilizing interference from the United States.

Baqaei stressed that the Israeli regime, armed with lethal US-supplied weaponry and receiving full political and media support from Washington, has escalated its acts of violence in Gaza and the West Bank. At the same time, it has conducted repeated military attacks that violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria and Lebanon.