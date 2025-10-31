IFP ExclusiveSelected

Iran designates Azar 9 as national day of Persian Gulf trio islands

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has officially designated Azar 9 in the Persian calendar, which falls on November 30 this year, as the National Day of the Three Islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa, in the Persian Gulf, following sustained efforts by the Iranian Navy.

The decision marks the inclusion of this day in the country’s official calendar.

According to the Navy, the initiative honors the memory of Iranian servicemen who lost their lives during the 1971 operation that restored the islands to Iranian control.

The move also aims to reinforce Iran’s sovereign symbols in the Persian Gulf and counter “baseless territorial claims” by other countries.

The proposal was finalized through coordination between the Iranian Navy’s Legal Department and the Ministry of Culture.

The islands, located in the Persian Gulf, were under British occupation for roughly 70 years before being retaken by Iran in 1971. Three Iranian sailors were killed during the operation.

The Navy announced that this year’s inaugural National Day of the Three Islands will be commemorated with a ceremony attended by senior military commanders, families of the fallen servicemen, and national and local officials.

