Iran Deputy Foreign Minister: US Insistence on Zero Enrichment to Lead Talks Nowhere

In an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel, Takht-Ravanchi stated: “Enrichment is part of the achievements of the Iranian nation and is non-negotiable. We will retain our right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”

He added: “The reality we face in the negotiations is the contradictory and sometimes inconsistent positions of the Americans. Sometimes, they say one thing outside the talks and another inside them. One US official makes a statement, while another says something different.”

Takht-Ravanchi also criticized Washington’s media approach, saying: “The Americans need to clarify their stance. What matters to us is that negotiations remain in the negotiating room, not in the media. If they try to deprive us of our rights, naturally, we will not agree and will stand against them.”

He also dismissed speculations about possible restrictions, such as a 25-year limit on enrichment, stating: “We have not yet entered into the details of this matter, and these are merely general frameworks.”

Takht-Ravanchi noted: “If the American side does not raise irrelevant issues and demands and abandons threats and intimidation, there is a good chance of reaching an agreement. Iran believes in dialogue and engagement based on mutual respect. Any form of bullying and coercion is unacceptable to us.”

According to Der Spiegel, he warned that continued foreign threats, including military threats, could lead to reciprocal actions by Iran, such as expelling inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and halting cooperation with the agency. However, Iran still seeks diplomacy.