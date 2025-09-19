Iran denounces US violations at IAEA general conference

Reza Najafi warned that the international community’s indifference toward the actions of the US and the Zionist regime could have serious consequences, urging decisive measures in response.

Speaking under Iran’s proposed agenda item titled “Prohibition of All Forms of Attack and Threat of Attack Against Nuclear Facilities Under IAEA Safeguards,” he praised countries—especially members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)—that responsibly condemned the military aggression carried out by the US and the Zionist regime against Iran.

He called for holding both the United States and the Zionist regime accountable for their blatant violations of international law and the non-proliferation regime.

Najafi also revealed that several IAEA member states with close ties to Iran and other co-sponsors of Iran’s proposed resolution—despite strongly condemning Israel’s aggressive attacks—have privately admitted they are under heavy pressure and threats from the United States not to support the resolution.

The 69th IAEA General Conference, one of the agency’s most significant annual gatherings, opened Monday at its Vienna headquarters with the participation of senior representatives from member states. The weeklong conference will run until Friday and will cover a wide range of issues concerning the agency’s work and budget.