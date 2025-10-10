Iran Defense Ministry spox: Israel Forced to Sign Agreement with Hamas

Talai-Nik stated that “the criminal Israeli regime, which had claimed it could achieve its goals — such as freeing hostages — through military operations and the destruction of Hamas, has now been forced to sign an agreement and grant concessions to Hamas.”

Referring to the extensive US support for Israel, the Defense Ministry spokesman emphasized that the “US-Israel axis, as the global criminal front, has lost its credibility under popular pressure and has been compelled to accept a ceasefire and an agreement with Hamas.”

In another part of his remarks, Talai-Nik highlighted Iran’s self-sufficiency in military affairs, noting that dependence on foreign military sources has sharply decreased since the Islamic Revolution. He added that “thanks to the efforts of knowledge-based companies and Iranian experts, more than a thousand defense systems and pieces of equipment have been produced, bringing the country to 90 percent self-reliance.”

According to Talai-Nik, despite sanctions and external pressure, Iran’s advancements in defense capability serve as a successful model for other sectors.