Iran cautions against grave repercussions of Israel’s aggressive policies for regional peace, stability

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran has firmly denounced the Zionist regime’s large-scale military assaults on multiple areas across Lebanon.

In a statement, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foreign Ministry emphasized the responsibility of the United Nations, the international community, and regional countries to confront the warmongering of the regime, to hold it accountable, and to punish it.
It warned of the dangerous consequences of the regime’s impunity and the continuation of its expansionist and aggressive policies for regional peace and security.

The statement added that the military attacks by the Zionist regime against Lebanon, which since the ceasefire agreement in November 2025 have resulted in the martyrdom and injury of over a thousand Lebanese civilians and the destruction of infrastructure and residential areas, constitute a blatant violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country and are considered a heinous crime against international peace and security.
It further says these criminal assaults, which are undoubtedly planned and executed with full support and complicity from the US, are yet another indication of the criminal, terrorist, and hegemonic nature of the Zionist regime. Their sole aim is to undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty and security and to obstruct the country’s reconstruction and development.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, reaffirmed its solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon in the face of these criminal aggressions. It also reiterated its support for Lebanon’s legitimate resistance and the country’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

