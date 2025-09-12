Foreign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Iran and Iraq Sign MoU on Fighting Narcotics 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Representative of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Secretary-General Hossein Zolfaghari and Iraq’s health minister, who also chairs the National Commission on Drug Control, signed a memorandum of understanding in Baghdad to strengthen cooperation in combating drug trafficking and abuse. 

The MoU includes measures such as tighter border controls, capacity building for law enforcement through joint training workshops, scientific collaboration on demand reduction, and expanded programs for prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation.

It also emphasizes stricter monitoring of psychotropic substances and chemical precursors under international oversight to prevent their illicit use.

The agreement was signed during the second meeting of the Iran-Iraq Joint Committee on Counter-Narcotics.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks