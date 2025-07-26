Imam Khomeini’s grandson: Iran has reached “patriot vs. traitor” divide

In remarks shared on his Instagram account on Friday, Khomeini praised the national unity demonstrated during US-Israeli assaults last month, noting that even those less religiously observant came forward in defense of Iran.

“Every Iranian felt personally attacked,” he said, adding that the threat to the country’s territorial integrity mobilized a broad spectrum of society, including ethnic minorities, Sunnis, political dissidents, and Iranians abroad.

He recounted discussions with political figures such as Ali Larijani and Ali Akbar Nategh-Nouri regarding coordinated public responses, emphasizing that figures like Mohammad Khatami and Mehdi Karroubi had already issued strong statements of support.

Khomeini credited the Iranian military’s response for deterring adversaries and highlighted the enduring loyalty of Iran’s underprivileged classes, whom he said have consistently supported the establishment despite economic hardship.

He stressed the role of Iran’s Leader and called for a more inclusive approach in the country’s political, economic, and social structures to preserve national unity.