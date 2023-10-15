Hezbollah says attacked Israeli-occupied territories in response to killing of Reuters journalist

Hezbollah said it struck the northern Israeli town of Shtula, killing one Israeli. The armed group added it hit “military positions” with precision-guided missiles.

Israeli medics have claimed one man in his 40s was killed in the attack by the group and two others, also men in their 40s, were injured.

The Israeli military said it has been striking Lebanese territories, and that there has been shooting from Lebanon towards an Israeli military position on the border.

Issam Abdallah, the Reuters videographer who was killed, was with a group of other journalists who were wearing clearly labeled press vests when an Israeli shelling hit their position near the Lebanese border town of Alma Chaab.

Journalists from international news organizations Al Jazeera, Agence France Presse, and Reuters were among the victims, according to statements from their outlets.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday it was looking into the incident.

It is still unclear whether Hezbollah will actively participate in the wider conflict. So far, it has adhered to its current rules of engagement and repeatedly stated that it will fire at Israel only when Lebanese territory, or its fighters, are fired on.