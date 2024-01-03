Hebozllah leader threatens fighting ‘with no limits’ if war breaks out with Israel

“If the enemy thinks about waging war against Lebanon, then our fighting will be with no ceiling, with no limits, with no rules. And they know what I mean,” Nasrallah said.

“We are not afraid of war. We don’t fear it. We are not hesitant. If we were, we would have stopped at the front,” he added.

“This dangerous crime will not go unanswered and unpunished.”

Nasrallah called Arouri “a brother” and “a grand commander” and stressed his assassination on the Lebanese soil was “a blatant attack” by the Zionist regime.

The Hezbollah leader also said that Israel is hiding the casualties it has suffered in clashes with Hezbollah while describing the operations against the Israeli regime as “effective”.

He added that neither the Israeli regime nor the United States were able to achieve any results from the ongoing aggression against Palestine and their operations across the region.

“The Americans have left the region without achieving a result,” he stated, while referring to reports suggesting that a US navy destroyer had left regional waters in recent days.

The Hezbollah chief stressed Gaza showed the “ugliest” reality about the United States.

“Who is doing the killing in Gaza is the American [administration] and the American decision and the American policy and the American missile and the American bomb,” Nasrallah said.

He added that Washington is preventing stopping the war and becoming isolated in the world.

The Hezbollah chief enumerated steps taken by groups across the region against Israel, but he particularly praised the Houthis for targeting Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea.

“The qualitative, effective, grand step was the defiance in the Red Sea,” he stated.

Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel since early October when the Israeli regime launched a full-scale military campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Hezbollah’s attacks on Israeli targets are aimed at forcing the regime to end the aggression that has left more than 22,000 people dead in Gaza.