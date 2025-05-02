Head of Iran Parliament security body: US to pay price for its threats

Ebrahim Azizi, in a post on the social media platform X, addressed the US Defense Secretary, emphasizing: “If, alongside negotiations, your threats lead to any action against the national interests and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it is you who will pay the price—at a time and place of our choosing.”

Referring to the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the US, Azizi described Washington’s behavior as contradictory.

Tehran and Washington have so far held three rounds of indirect negotiations, mediated by Oman, aimed at lifting anti-Iran sanctions while ensuring the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

US Defense Secretary Pete Haggett, in a Thursday post on X, addressed Iran, saying: “We are aware of your support for the Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing.”

He claimed: “You are well acquainted with US military power, and you have been warned before. You will face the consequences at a time and place of our choosing.”

These remarks are reportedly in response to Yemeni forces’ operations in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, who are subjected to the Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that Yemen’s Houthis act independently.