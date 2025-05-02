Foreign PolicySelected

Head of Iran Parliament security body: US to pay price for its threats

By IFP Media Wire

The head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission responded to recent threats by the US Secretary of Defense against Iran, stating that the US will "pay the price" if it takes any action contrary to Iran’s national interests and security. 

Ebrahim Azizi, in a post on the social media platform X, addressed the US Defense Secretary, emphasizing: “If, alongside negotiations, your threats lead to any action against the national interests and security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, it is you who will pay the price—at a time and place of our choosing.”

Referring to the ongoing nuclear talks between Iran and the US, Azizi described Washington’s behavior as contradictory.

Tehran and Washington have so far held three rounds of indirect negotiations, mediated by Oman, aimed at lifting anti-Iran sanctions while ensuring the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

US Defense Secretary Pete Haggett, in a Thursday post on X, addressed Iran, saying: “We are aware of your support for the Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing.”

He claimed: “You are well acquainted with US military power, and you have been warned before. You will face the consequences at a time and place of our choosing.”

These remarks are reportedly in response to Yemeni forces’ operations in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, who are subjected to the Israeli regime’s genocidal crimes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that Yemen’s Houthis act independently.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks