Hamas releases video of captives calling for prisoner exchange

Hamas on Monday released a video that it said shows three women it has been holding captive.

In the 76-second clip, One of the three women filmed in the video addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, criticizing the Israeli government in Hebrew for failing to protect people during Hamas’s attack on October 7 and calls for Tel Aviv to undertake a prisoner swap.

The unnamed prisoner rebuked the premier for purportedly rejecting a ceasefire with Hamas that could facilitate their release.

“Netanyahu has failed politically and militarily, and we demand that he return all the prisoners immediately,” she said.

“The day before yesterday there were discussions about a ceasefire and the release of everyone, but Netanyahu backed down.”

The video ended with a passionate appeal to Netanyahu to bring back all prisoners “now, now, now”.

Israel announced at least 239 people are being held captive.

The Israeli prime minister’s office has issued a statement in response to the video, saying, “This is a cruel psychological propaganda by Hamas-Daesh.”

“We are embracing the families. We will do everything to return all the kidnapped and missing people home,” it added.