Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Hamas outlines three-phase ceasefire for Gaza Strip: Report

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Palestinian Hamas movement has unveiled a three-phase ceasefire plan in the Gaza Strip, including a complete withdrawal of Israeli soldiers, reconstruction of the infrastructure of the besieged enclave and the exchange of hostages and bodies of the dead, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the draft document.

The first stage of the plan involves negotiating a ceasefire with Israel through mediators. It also provides for the reconstruction of hospitals and refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli troops from populated areas of the enclave.

In addition, an exchange of prisoners for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid should take place within 45 days.

The second stage involves the exchange of all Israeli male captives for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners and the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.

As part of the last stage, the sides should exchange the remains of the victims.

The war began after the Oct. 7 cross-border offensive by Hamas, in which some 1,200 people were killed, and around 250 taken as hostages. About half of the hostages were released during a weeklong November cease-fire in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel’s attacks since then have killed more than 27,000 Palestinians, and about 85% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has been displaced, according to the UN.

On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

