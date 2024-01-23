Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Hamas official hails South Africa for calling Israel to account “Gaza crimes”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Gaza War

The representative of Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Tehran has hailed South Africa for dragging the Israeli regime before the International Court of Justice in the Hague over its "crimes in the Gaza war."

Khaled Qodoumi said by so doing, South Africa forced the Zionist regime to be called to account its crimes.

Qodoumi was speaking on the occasion of the “Day of Gaza, Symbol of Palestine’s Resistance “.

He added that this is the first time Israel is standing in the dock over its atrocities.

South Africa filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against the Israeli regime over its atrocities, which, it says, constitute war crimes and crime against humanity.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s invasion of Gaza has risen to 25,490, with 70 percent of them women and children, that’s according to the Gaza Health Ministry on Tuesday.

