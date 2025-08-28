Hamas accuses US diplomat of justifying Israeli genocide by blaming Palestinian group for failed ceasefire negotiations

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of Hamas’s Political Bureau, criticized Witkoff’s claims that Hamas disrupts Gaza ceasefire negotiations in a statement on Telegram.

Al-Rishq said these claims ignore Israel’s systematic obstruction of talks.

He characterized Witkoff’s statements as echoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government while repeating the Israeli narrative.

Al-Rishq noted that the group accepted a ceasefire proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar on Aug. 18 while Israel ignored it and began preparations to occupy Gaza City.

He added Witkoff’s statements showed bias toward Israel and provided Netanyahu with justification to continue Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan to occupy Gaza City. The plan involves displacing approximately one million Palestinians southward, surrounding the city and occupying it after intense attacks.

Israel has killed nearly 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.