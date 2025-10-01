Govt. spokesperson says Iranian admin. to ratify counterplan against snapback

Mohajerani told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the administration and the diplomatic apparatus have made every effort to prevent activation of the snapback mechanism.

She noted that Tehran had already anticipated various scenarios in this regard. “The government had considered all possible scenarios long ago and drafted a plan, which is scheduled to be approved on Sunday,” Mohajerani said.

Outlining the details, she noted that the program will set a new configuration for administrative action, assigning each ministry and institution specific tasks and instructions.

“This approach ensures that the least possible pressure is imposed on the daily lives of the people,” she added.

The snapback mechanism, introduced under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), allows for the automatic reimposition of UN sanctions if a participant claims “significant non-performance” by Iran.

Although the US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, Washington tried to invoke snapback in 2020, a move rejected by most Security Council members. More recently, the EU3 (Britain, France, Germany), backed by the US, revived the mechanism, a step Tehran has rejected as illegal and politically motivated, stressing that parties failing to honor their own commitments cannot activate the clause.