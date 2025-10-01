Media WireGovernmentLocalSelected

Govt. spokesperson says Iranian admin. to ratify counterplan against snapback

By IFP Media Wire
Fatemeh Mohajerani

The Iranian administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to confront the so-called snapback mechanism, which will be formally ratified at the upcoming cabinet session on Sunday, Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani has stated.

Mohajerani told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the administration and the diplomatic apparatus have made every effort to prevent activation of the snapback mechanism.

She noted that Tehran had already anticipated various scenarios in this regard. “The government had considered all possible scenarios long ago and drafted a plan, which is scheduled to be approved on Sunday,” Mohajerani said.

Outlining the details, she noted that the program will set a new configuration for administrative action, assigning each ministry and institution specific tasks and instructions.

“This approach ensures that the least possible pressure is imposed on the daily lives of the people,” she added.

The snapback mechanism, introduced under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), allows for the automatic reimposition of UN sanctions if a participant claims “significant non-performance” by Iran.

Although the US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, Washington tried to invoke snapback in 2020, a move rejected by most Security Council members. More recently, the EU3 (Britain, France, Germany), backed by the US, revived the mechanism, a step Tehran has rejected as illegal and politically motivated, stressing that parties failing to honor their own commitments cannot activate the clause.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks