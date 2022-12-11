Sunday, December 11, 2022
Funeral ceremony held in Tehran for late roads minister Rostam Qassemi

By IFP Editorial Staff

A group of Iranian people and officials joined a funeral procession for Rostam Qassemi, the late minister of roads and urban development, in Tehran on Sunday, who died due to illness.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also attended a ceremony at a mosque in the Presidential Office complex along with other government and military officials to bid farewell to late Qassemi.

Qassemi’s body was later transferred to a burial place in Tehran and laid to rest.
The former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, passed away at the age of 58 on Thursday.

He suffered from cancer and underwent chemotherapy.

Qassemi tendered his resignation last month after his conditions began to deteriorate.

