Friday, August 29, 2025
type here...
Foreign PolicyIFP ExclusiveSelected

Former Iranian FM warns parliament against pushing for leaving NPT 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Former Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi says any decision regarding leaving the NPT falls solely within Iran leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s authority. 

Salehi made the remark in an interview with Entekhab onlione news outlet when he was asked about the parliamentary initiative to withdraw from the NPT.

The ex-head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran also said the issue of leaving the NPT has both a religious dimension and a governmental dimension. He added that, in his view, discussing this matter is exclusively within the leader’s jurisdiction, as his decree carries both religious and governmental authority.

Salehi underlined that individuals or governmental bodies, such as parliament, should not express opinions on such matters without consulting the leader, because such statements could be exploited by enemies due to Iran’s unique position in the international arena, potentially complicating the country’s diplomatic efforts.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks