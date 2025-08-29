Former Iranian FM warns parliament against pushing for leaving NPT 

Salehi made the remark in an interview with Entekhab onlione news outlet when he was asked about the parliamentary initiative to withdraw from the NPT.

The ex-head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran also said the issue of leaving the NPT has both a religious dimension and a governmental dimension. He added that, in his view, discussing this matter is exclusively within the leader’s jurisdiction, as his decree carries both religious and governmental authority.

Salehi underlined that individuals or governmental bodies, such as parliament, should not express opinions on such matters without consulting the leader, because such statements could be exploited by enemies due to Iran’s unique position in the international arena, potentially complicating the country’s diplomatic efforts.