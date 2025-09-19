Foreign Minister: Iran’s Proposal to E3 Reasonable, Logical

Seyed Abbas Araqchi said Thursday night that in his phone conversation the day before with the foreign ministers of the three European countries — Germany, France, and the United Kingdom — as well as with Ms. Kaja Kallas, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, he presented this plan to his European counterparts.

He added that, instead of addressing the substance of this plan, Iran is now facing a series of excuses and clear evasions — including the absurd claim that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not represent the entire political structure of Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed satisfaction that French President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged that Iran’s proposed plan is reasonable.

Araqchi said, “Macron and the international community must know that I enjoy the full support of all branches of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the country’s Supreme National Security Council.”

He stated, “It is now time for the UN Security Council to step in and replace confrontation with diplomacy. The risk is at its highest level.”

On August 27, the three European countries sent a letter to the Security Council initiating the process of triggering the snapback mechanism to reimpose previously lifted UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

Araqchi also referred on X to Iran’s recent agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and a new chapter of cooperation with the Agency, as well as the presentation of a creative, fair, and balanced proposal addressing real concerns, adding that implementing this idea could be done swiftly and could prevent a crisis by resolving the main lines of disagreement.