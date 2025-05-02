Featured NewsForeign Policy

FM: Iran determined to reach a fair, balanced nuclear agreement

By IFP Media Wire

Following the announcement of the postponement of the next round of Iran-US nuclear talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araqchi, stated that there has been no change in Iran’s determination to achieve a negotiated solution. 

On Thursday night, Araqchi said

The fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the US was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3, in Rome, mediated by Oman. However, according to Araqchi, Iran, along with Omani and American counterparts, decided to postpone the talks due to logistical and technical reasons.

Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, who has been mediating the talks, announced on Thursday afternoon that the fourth round of indirect Iran-US negotiations had been delayed for logistical reasons.

Regarding this, Araqchi reiterated: “There has been no change in Iran’s resolve to achieve a negotiated solution.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is more determined than ever to reach a fair and balanced agreement—one that not only ends sanctions but also builds trust regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Araqchi stated that any agreement must ensure Iran’s rights are fully respected.

The previous two rounds of these talks were held in Muscat,  and one round took place in Rome, all mediated by Oman.

The talks have been led by Araghchi and Steve Wittkof, the US President’s Special Representative for Middle East Affairs.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

