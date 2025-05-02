FM: Iran determined to reach a fair, balanced nuclear agreement

On Thursday night, Araqchi said Iran is more determined than ever to reach a fair and balanced nuclear agreement—one that guarantees the lifting of sanctions and builds confidence in the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

The fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the US was scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3, in Rome, mediated by Oman. However, according to Araqchi, Iran, along with Omani and American counterparts, decided to postpone the talks due to logistical and technical reasons.

Oman’s Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, who has been mediating the talks, announced on Thursday afternoon that the fourth round of indirect Iran-US negotiations had been delayed for logistical reasons.

Regarding this, Araqchi reiterated: “There has been no change in Iran’s resolve to achieve a negotiated solution.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is more determined than ever to reach a fair and balanced agreement—one that not only ends sanctions but also builds trust regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

Araqchi stated that any agreement must ensure Iran’s rights are fully respected.

The previous two rounds of these talks were held in Muscat, and one round took place in Rome, all mediated by Oman.

The talks have been led by Araghchi and Steve Wittkof, the US President’s Special Representative for Middle East Affairs.