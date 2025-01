According to Hamzeh Mohammadi Moghaddam, head of the Ilam Red Crescent Society, six emergency rescue teams, along with ambulances from the provincial emergency services, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Reports indicate that the collision involved a semi-truck and several passenger and pickup vehicles.

Tragically, at least five individuals have lost their lives, while several others sustained injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.