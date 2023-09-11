Monday, September 11, 2023
Death toll from Morocco earthquake nears 2,500

The death toll from Friday’s quake in Morocco has climbed to 2,497, with 2,476 people injured, Morocco’s state news agency reported on Monday.

With much of the quake zone in hard-to-reach areas, the full impact has yet to emerge. The authorities have not issued any estimates for the number of people still missing.

The earthquake hit after 11pm (22:00 GMT) on Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It struck 72km (45 miles) southwest of Marrakesh, Morocco’s fourth largest city.

The epicentre was Ighil, a mountainous rural commune in Al-Haouz province near the Oukaimeden ski resort in the Atlas Mountains.

The quake was felt throughout the country, including in the provinces of Ouarzazate, Marrakesh, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

A number of countries have sent messages of condolence alongside offers of aid.

