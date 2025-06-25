Crushing’ Russia with sanctions would jeopardize Ukraine peace talks: US

Speaking with Politico on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Rubio said Trump wants to keep open a diplomatic channel with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite growing frustration from European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky over Russia’s refusal to agree to a ceasefire.

“If we did what everybody here wants us to do, and that is come in and crush them with more sanctions, we probably lose our ability to talk to them about the ceasefire and then who’s talking to them?” Rubio added.

Rubio acknowledged that Russia appears committed to pursuing its objectives by force.

“Our sense of it is that the Russians are going to try to achieve on the battlefield what they’ve demanded at the negotiating table, which is certain territories, administrative lines, and the like,” he stated.

“We think it’s going to be a lot harder for them to achieve that than they think it’s going to be.”

Rubio added that Trump “will know the right time and place” for additional sanctions, but emphasized that imposing them too soon could signal that the U.S. has given up on a negotiated resolution.

Previously, Trump said he had refrained from imposing new sanctions on Russia because he believed a peace deal with Moscow might be within reach, warning he did not want to jeopardize negotiations by acting prematurely.

Speaking after two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul between Moscow and Kyiv that led to no ceasefire, Trump on June 5 declined to say when additional sanctions on Russia might be imposed, only noting there is a deadline “in (his) brain.”

“If he (Trump) does it, you’re almost admitting that this is not going to be negotiated anytime soon,” he said, adding, “We’re going to continue to engage. In the sense that if there’s an opportunity for us to make a difference and get them to the table, we’re going to take it.”

Zelensky and several European leaders are expected to ask Trump during meetings at the summit to increase economic pressure on Moscow.

It has been more than 100 days, since Ukraine agreed to a U.S.-backed complete ceasefire, while Russia continues to reject it. Moscow continues pushing maximalist demands while intensifying attacks across Ukrainian cities.