Monday, October 10, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iranian official: Courts to issue decisive verdicts for rioters

By IFP Editorial Staff
Courts to issue decisive verdicts for rioters

An Iranian security official has said from now on, those arrested during protests in the country will not be freed until they are put on trial.

Majid Mirahmadi the deputy interior minister for security affairs said courts will quickly investigate their cases and will issue what he called “decisive and deterrent verdicts” for the detainees.

“Yesterday, we only had unrest in Tehran and Sanandaj…..other cities were calm and the enemy’s conspiracy was foiled this time again”, he added, referring to the unrest and riots following the death of a young Iranian woman in police custody.

The security official said hopefully the last remaining pockets of “rioters” will be dealt with soon.

The unrest began in Iran some three weeks ago. after 22-year-old Iranian girl Mahsa Amini died in police custody.

The protesters blame her death on the police. But authorities deny this and say Ms. Amini died of a medical issue she already had.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks