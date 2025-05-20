Britian, France and Canada threaten ‘concrete actions’ if Israel does not stop Gaza onslaught

The statement by Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Mark Carney condemns Israel’s expansion of military operations in Gaza as “wholly disproportionate”, adding that the “level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable”.

“We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

It describes the Israeli government’s “denial of essential humanitarian assistance” as “unacceptable” and said it risks breaching international humanitarian law. In addition, it condemns the “abhorrent” language used by Israeli politicians threatening civilians to relocate from Gaza.

The leaders called on the Israeli government to stop its military operations in the besieged enclave and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.