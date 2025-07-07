Media WireAmericasEurope

BRICS member states cooperate in line with their interests: Kremlin

By IFP Media Wire
Dmitry Peskov

The BRICS nations engage in collaboration based on their own interests, and this interaction has never been — and will never be — directed against third countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It’s important to emphasize that BRICS is an association of countries united by shared approaches and a common vision of how to build cooperation rooted in their own interests,” Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on possibly imposing additional 10% tariffs on states supporting BRICS policies.

He added that this interaction has never been, and will never be, aimed against any third parties.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that additional 10% trade duties would be imposed on states supporting BRICS policies, without exceptions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks