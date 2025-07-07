BRICS member states cooperate in line with their interests: Kremlin

“It’s important to emphasize that BRICS is an association of countries united by shared approaches and a common vision of how to build cooperation rooted in their own interests,” Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on possibly imposing additional 10% tariffs on states supporting BRICS policies.

He added that this interaction has never been, and will never be, aimed against any third parties.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that additional 10% trade duties would be imposed on states supporting BRICS policies, without exceptions.