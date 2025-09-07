‘Blood Moon’ lunar eclipse to light up skies Sunday night, fully observable in Iran

The phenomenon begins at 19:56 local time with the moon entering Earth’s penumbra, initially showing little change. As Earth’s shadow deepens, the lunar surface will gradually darken before taking on hues ranging from brick red to fiery orange during the peak of the eclipse.

The total phase will last for around one hour and 15 minutes, with the event concluding at 23:26 in Iran.

Experts estimate that more than 5.8 billion people, about 60 percent of the global population, across Asia, Europe, Africa, and parts of South America will be able to observe the spectacle, weather permitting.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. The reddish glow is caused by sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere, scattering blue light and allowing only red wavelengths to reach the moon.

Astronomers describe Sunday’s event as one of the most visually impressive eclipses in recent years, offering skywatchers a rare and memorable display.