During the final year of former President Joe Biden’s administration, key weapons shipments to Ukraine faced prolonged delays amid concerns about the depleting US stockpile and debates over whether they could trigger an escalation with Russia.

According to a Reuters investigation, another major issue was the Pentagon’s “chaotic weapons-tracking system in which even the definition of ‘delivered’ differed among US military branches.”

This “skewed” Pentagon data, making it almost impossible to accurately pinpoint the weapons in the shipping process at any given time, Reuters said, citing reports by the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

Investigations by the Pentagon’s Inspector General and the GAO also found that the administration lacked clarity on the number of weapons delivered and the extent of shipment delays, according to Reuters.

An unnamed US official told the agency that the Pentagon has since updated internal manuals to clarify the term “delivered.” However, it is not clear how broadly the reform is being implemented in reality, the article added.

Another major issue was delays, the report said, adding that it persisted even after Congress broke a months-long deadlock on $60 billion in supplemental aid for Ukraine, which was caused by Republican opposition.

As a result, by November, only about half of the total commitment the US made in 2024 for Ukraine from American stockpiles had been fulfilled, with only about 30% of promised armored vehicles arriving by early December, Reuters sources claimed.

One US official expressed frustration over the pace of deliveries, suggesting that delays prevented Ukraine from making any substantial progress on the battlefield.

The official echoed the sentiments of numerous Ukrainian officials who have often blamed inadequate Western assistance for Kiev’s failure to stem Russia’s advances in Donbass and elsewhere.

In January 2024, the US Department of Defense Office of Inspector General released a report revealing that the Pentagon was unable to fully track over $1 billion worth of weapons aid to Ukraine. At the time, it said the Pentagon failed to “fully comply” with tracking requirements, adding that it was not possible to complete an inventory of everything sent to Kiev.

Moscow has consistently condemned Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying they will only prolong the conflict.