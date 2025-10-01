Authorities in Iran vow accountability after deadly student bus crash

Governor Mohammad Javad Koulivand said that negligent officials must be dismissed, stressing that the incident should not fade into a forgotten file.

He confirmed that most of the injured students had been discharged, though several remain in intensive care.

Medical facilities have been instructed to continue treatment until full recovery.

Koulivand highlighted failures in oversight, saying student transport contracts require stricter supervision. “Supervisors who neglected their duties must be identified and removed. We cannot be negligent with the lives of our children,” he said, adding that all relevant agencies, including traffic police and road authorities, must submit comprehensive reports within days.

According to provincial traffic police chief Colonel Mousa Bozorgi, investigations determined that both the bus driver and a truck involved in the accident shared equal responsibility. The bus collided with the stationary truck before veering off the road.

The accident has sparked grief and concern across the community, with officials emphasizing continued medical, psychological, and social support for the students and their families.