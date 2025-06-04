New anti-Russia sanctions ready, need to be approved by Congress, US President: Envoy

When asked by Fox News whether a new round of anti-Russian sanctions has already been drafted and ready, he replied: “I talked to [Senator] Lindsey Graham this last weekend, and I believe they are ready to go. They are called the Russian Sanctions Act 2025, and I think he’s got them set and ready to drop. And they’re pretty onerous.”

He emphasized that the restrictions are aimed primarily at Russian oil exports.

The above-mentioned draft was unveiled in mid-April by a bipartisan group of US Congress members. The bill, initiated by US Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican of South Carolina) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat of Connecticut), provides for secondary sanctions on Russia’s trading partners. The document proposes import tariffs of up to 500% on goods from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium and other goods.

Axios reported on May 20, citing sources, that after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump told European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky that he did not intend to impose sanctions against Russia because, in his opinion, Moscow was serious about the Ukrainian settlement.