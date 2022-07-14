Ansarullah: Aggressors dragging feet on implementation of truce in Yemen

Mohammad Abd-ul-Salam, the official spokesman for Ansarullah, made the comment in a tweet while noting that Yemeni people do not accept such foot-dragging.

He added people are under a cruel blockade and thousands of them have lost their lives due the siege and their illnesses.

He said Yemeni employees are not receiving their salaries, adding the Yemeni nation is suffering a lot at all levels.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Health Ministry announced that 31 people have been killed and 261 wounded in artillery attacks by the Saudi-led coalition on Sa’da during three months of truce.

Yemen’s National Salvation Government condemned a report by the UN envoy for Yemen, saying the report overlooks the efforts that Sana’a has made to successfully implement the armistice.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistic support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

The UN-brokered truce between the coalition and Ansarullah, came into effect in April, and was extended for another two months on June 2.