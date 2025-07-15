Americans say Trump hasn’t been tough enough on Putin: Poll

Those respondents consist of 58 percent independents, 73 percent Democrats and 48 percent Republicans.

Additionally, 53 percent of surveyed voters said they are not satisfied with Trump’s handling of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“The poll shows a shift in attitudes against Putin and for more support for Ukraine. Putin’s rope a dope strategy is over,” stated the poll’s director, Mark Penn.

On Monday, Trump said the U.S. would impose 100 percent secondary economic sanctions on countries that trade with Russia if Moscow does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine in the next 50 days.

Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Putin as the Russian president continues to fire missiles into Ukraine despite ceasefire efforts.

“The only one we haven’t been able to get to yet is Russia. And I’m not happy. And I will tell you that Ukraine wants to do something,” Trump said on Monday.

“It’s all talk and then missiles go into Kyiv and kill 60 people,” he added. “It’s got to stop. It’s got to stop.”

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey was conducted July 6-8, 2025, and surveyed 2,044 registered voters. It is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and the Harris Poll.

The survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points.