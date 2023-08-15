Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Adult brown bear spotted in Iran’s Gilvandroud forest heights

By IFP Editorial Staff
Brown Bear Cub in Iran

In a recent development, footage capturing the majestic presence of an adult brown bear has been released, shedding light on the remarkable wildlife thriving in the forest heights of Gilvandroud in Guilan Province, northern Iran.

The Director General of the Department of Environmental Protection of Guilan Province confirmed that rangers from the Fuman Environmental Protection Department were fortunate enough to witness this extraordinary encounter.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving and protecting these valuable species, the official issued a stern warning to the public.

The official noted that people must refrain from causing harm or engaging in any form of hunting that could jeopardize these magnificent creatures.

 

