Acute malnutrition doubles within one month among children in northern Gaza: UNICEF

According to findings published by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, “1 in 3 children under 2 years of age are today acutely malnourished in the north”, citing information gathered from nutrition screenings conducted by UNICEF and its partners.

At least 23 children have died from malnutrition and dehydration in northern Gaza in recent weeks, UNICEF added.

UNICEF’s screenings in February revealed that severe wasting, the most dangerous form of malnutrition, affects 4.5% of children in shelters and health centers, a condition that significantly increases the risk of death without immediate treatment.

“The speed at which this catastrophic child malnutrition crisis in Gaza has unfolded is shocking, especially when desperately needed assistance has been at the ready just a few miles away,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stated on Friday.

The health ministry in Gaza reports that 13,450 Gazan children have been killed since October 7.

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has also announced that the situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave is “beyond catastrophic”.

“What we see in Gaza is that it’s a nightmare, which is much more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis of humanity, and the situation is beyond catastrophic,” UNFPA’s Representative for Palestine Dominic Allen said during a virtual briefing about his latest visit to the Gaza Strip.

“I’m personally leaving Gaza this week terrified for the one million women and girls of Gaza… and most especially for the 180 women who are giving birth every single day,” Allen cautioned.

“Doctors are reporting that they no longer see normal-sized babies,” Allen said after visiting hospitals still providing maternity services in the north of Gaza, where need is especially great.

“Having left Gaza this week, I can assure you that it’s worse than I can describe or that the pictures can show or that you can imagine,” he added.

Expressing great fear and concern for 1 million women and girls, Allen said that it is impossible to even describe the scenes in Gaza, emphasizing that people are hungry and in “very difficult” circumstances.

He continued to describe the dire situation, particularly in North of Gaza, where people are fighting a daily battle for survival.

“Fear is just everywhere in Gaza, but especially for these pregnant women,” he continued, adding that stillbirths have become more common.

“That’s why the doctors and the midwives that I spoke to, they call for a humanitarian cease-fire.”

Recalling that 70% of those killed in Gaza are women and children, Allen stressed, “Those mothers should be wrapping their arms around their children, those children should not be wrapped in body bags.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an October 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which 1,200 people were killed.

At least 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,500 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.