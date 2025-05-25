IFP ExclusiveIndustry

Only 2% of Iran’s vast mineral wealth discovered, says geological survey chief

By IFP Editorial Staff
Coal Miners in Iran's Golestan Province

Despite ranking fifth globally in natural and mineral resource reserves, Iran has only identified 2% of its mineral potential, according to Dariush Esmaeili, head of the Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration of Iran.

Speaking on Sunday, Esmaeili stated that Iran holds an estimated $27.3 trillion in natural and mineral wealth, with around $1.4 trillion attributed specifically to mining. However, only $29 billion of these reserves have been discovered to date.

He expressed hope that under the current administration and with strong backing from the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade (MIMT), exploration activities will accelerate.

Esmaeili emphasized the importance of mineral processing, suggesting that if Iran reaches global standards in this field, it could generate over $10 trillion in added value.

Criticizing the country’s reliance on raw mineral exports, he stressed the urgent need for private sector involvement in both exploration and processing to achieve sustainable development.

Referring to untapped regions like Sistan and Baluchestan, he noted that serious exploration was long absent, but new administration attention now targets developing what could become the Middle East’s largest copper mine.

