1 dead, 20 injured in Tehran–Mashhad bus collision in Iran

According to Karen Yahyaei, spokesperson for Semnan University of Medical Sciences, the deceased was the bus driver, who succumbed to his injuries after being transferred to hospital. Among the injured, a 14-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

Nineteen of the wounded were transferred to a nearby Medical Center with the help of the Emergency Organization, while two others were transported by the Red Crescent.

Ten ambulances, a helicopter, and 25 emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene to carry out the rescue operation.

The accident occurred at 7:40 a.m. on the busy Tehran–Mashhad highway, a route of more than 900 kilometers, of which 650 kilometers pass through Semnan Province.

With over 15 million travelers using its roadways annually, the province is considered one of the most heavily trafficked transit corridors in Iran.