Saudis’ Defeats in Yemen Prove Riyadh No Big Regional Power: Iran

In a Tuesday statement, Qassemi said Saudi Arabia is not big enough or in a position and situation to translate its delusions and fancies into reality.

In a reaction to the measures adopted and statements made by the Saudi officials on the third anniversary of Yemen war, Qassemi said by levelling baseless, absurd and unsubstantiated accusations against others, the Saudis are seeking to cover up their back-to-back failures in achieving field victory in the war on the Yemeni nation despite being equipped with a huge collection of cutting-edge weaponry worth tens of billions of dollars.

“The reality is that the Saudis and their allies have faced the resistance of Yemeni people and experienced a scandalous defeat in the unfair war on impoverished nation,” he said.

Qassemi also referred to the threatening statements of a Saudi military commander about Iran and said it goes without saying that such warmongering and irresponsible statements can be followed up legally and internationally.

The spokesman also said the least lesson that the Saudi officials were expected to learn from their war on the innocent people of Yemen was to leave behind their hallucinations about being a great power as well as their fancies and come to the sense that they cannot establish power and security through purchasing weapons and costly imported security.

The Saudi-led coalition accusesIran of supplying missiles to Yemenis. The coalition’s Spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malki said the coalition reserved the right to respond to Iran “at the appropriate time and manner”, under international law and within the framework of the United Nations, to protect Saudi Arabia.

On the eve of the third anniversary of the war in Yemen, Yemeni army backed by Ansarullah Movement unleashed their biggest barrage of ballistic missiles so far in the conflict.

Saudi defence officials say that all of the missiles were successfully intercepted, but that falling debris killed one Egyptian. The Houthis claim that is a lie, and that some of the missiles did hit the intended targets.

On March 26, 2015 Saudi Arabia along with 10 of its regional allies, and with the blessing of the United States launched an indefinite military operation in Yemen in a bid to restore Saudi-allied former President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. Since then thousands of Yemenis most of them civilians have been killed.