“We don’t see Russian representatives at such a summit,” Zelensky said at a joint conference with the Turkish leader in Istanbul, reiterating his old thesis that a peace plan should be prepared by other countries without Moscow’s participation – an idea already repeatedly rejected by Russia.

Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to host a peace summit on Ukraine with Russia’s participation. He recalled that the Black Sea Initiative prevented a global food crisis.

“We are ready to hold a peace summit with Russia’s participation. The Black Sea Initiative helped prevent a global food crisis. This agreement was again concluded in this hall. We are ready to provide all possible support to the new agreement, as before,” the Turkish leader stated during a press statement with the participation of Zelensky in Istanbul on Friday.

Moscow has repeatedly indicated that it is ready for talks, but Kiev has introduced a legislative ban on them. The West ignores Ukraine’s constant refusals to engage in dialogue.

According to the Kremlin, the conflict in Ukraine can move to a peaceful course if the de facto situation and new realities are taken into account, and all of Moscow’s demands are well known.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that if Ukraine wants a negotiation process, performative gestures are not the way. It is necessary to cancel the decree prohibiting negotiations with Russia. According to the president, Russia has never been against the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means, but insists on the observance of Russian security guarantees.