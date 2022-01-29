Saturday, January 29, 2022
type here...
WorldMiddle East

UAE orders mercenary forces to pull out of occupied areas in Yemen

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered militia forces under its command to withdraw from the occupied provinces of Shabwah and Ma’rib in Yemen following retaliatory operations by the Yemeni Army and popular forces deep inside the UAE.

In a statement released Friday, the media outlet of the UAE-affiliated militia known as Giants Brigades announced that the pullout completes an operation the militia had conducted in Yemen. 

The statement claimed that the mission was accomplished with the liberation of the city of Bihar in Shabwah and the city of Harib in Ma’rib. 

Meanwhile, other media outlets also reported that the UAE had called on militia forces under its command to withdraw from the towns they had recently occupied. 

The development came after the Yemeni Army and popular forces carried out two deterrent operations against the Saudi-UAE coalition. 

In the first operation, Yemeni troops launched missile and drone attacks on airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai along with other sensitive and important targets. 

In the second retaliatory attack, the Abu Dhabi airports along with some military bases and areas in southwest Saudi Arabia came under missile and drone attacks.

Previous articleIranian, Azeri FMs praise growing cooperation

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks