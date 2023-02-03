Friday, February 3, 2023
Turkey summons envoys of 9 western countries over security alerts

By IFP Media Wire
US Embassy Turkey

Ankara summoned ambassadors of nine Western countries including the United States on Thursday, slamming their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts following Quran-burning incidents in Europe.

The envoys of Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden and Britain were also summoned, according to foreign ministry sources in Ankara.

Far-right activists burned copies of the holy Muslim book in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands last week.

Countries including France, Germany, Italy and the United States have warned their citizens of an increased risk of attacks in Turkey. Germany, France and the Netherlands were among countries that temporarily closed diplomatic missions for security reasons this week.

Turkey has warned its citizens against “possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks” in the United States and Europe.

Turkish people also held large protests to condemn the sacrilegious assault.

Like other parts of the Muslim world, tempers are running high in Turkey over the repeated Islamophobic incidents in recent days.

Protesters across various Muslim countries chanted slogans and vented their anger against the silence of the West regarding repeated sacrilegious incidents. Demonstrators also called on Muslim nations to boycott European goods.

Condemnations continued to pour in from Muslim countries across the world.

