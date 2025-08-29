Spox: E3 Move Against Iran Follows Orders of JCPOA Violator

In a post on the social media platform X, Ismail Baghaei, questioned the independence and “credibility” of the three European states, the UK, Germany, and France, as “negotiating partners.”

He stressed that their attempt to revive the annulled UN Security Council resolutions against Iran reflects a distorted notion of a “credible negotiating partner” in a so-called rules-based international order—one in which force creates rights and the “chief violator” dictates the rules of the game.

According to Baghaei, the decision of the three European countries to initiate the process of reimposing the canceled Security Council resolutions against Iran stems neither from a legal obligation nor from a rational assessment.

He added that, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted in his August 28 press statement, the move is based on a directive from the US President under Presidential Memorandum No. 2 dated February 4, 2025.

Baghaei underlined that this is being driven by a party that is not a JCPOA member, has been the main violator and destroyer of the agreement, unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018, and triggered a chain of adverse developments that continues to this day.