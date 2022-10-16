Sunday, October 16, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidentsSelected

Officials say situation ‘under control’ at Tehran’s Evin prison, 8 injured

By IFP Editorial Staff
Evin prison

The situation is under control at Evin prison in the Iranian capital Tehran after a brawl and an ensuing fire broke out in one of the wards on Saturday evening, the Iranian Judiciary’s media center reported.

The video showed plumes of smoke rose into the sky amid the sound of an alarm, but firefighters extinguished the flames within hours.

According to the report, the incident happened after a clash among a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft.

The prisoners reportedly set fire to a warehouse full of prison uniforms, which caused the blaze, but security forces intervened to restore calm.

IRNA reported that at least eight people were injured in the incident, but there are no reports of deaths.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks