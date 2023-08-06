Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 529

Russia ‘destroys’ hostile drone approaching Moscow: Mayor A hostile drone was destroyed by air defences as it approached Moscow on Sunday, city mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said. Sobyanin wrote on messaging app Telegram: “Today at around 11 am a drone attempted to make a breakthrough toward Moscow. It was destroyed while approaching by air defence forces.” The Russian Defence Ministry announced the Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Podolsky district in the Moscow region. “There were no casualties or damage,” the ministry added. Temporary restrictions that had been introduced at Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport were lifted, Russian-state run news agency RIA Novosti said. Russia accused Ukraine of two drone attacks on its capital last week. A skyscraper in Moscow was attacked twice in two days over the past week, according to Sobyanin. Several drones had been shot down but “one flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex” that was targeted last Sunday. Japan’s PM deplores ‘Russia’s nuclear threat’ on 78th anniversary of Hiroshima Japan’s prime minister has hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and 74,000 in Nagasaki three days later, when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the two Japanese cities days before the end of World War II. “Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world,” said Fumio Kishida at a ceremony in Hiroshima on Sunday. “The path towards it is becoming increasingly difficult because of deepening divisions in the international community over nuclear disarmament and Russia’s nuclear threat,” he added. Speaking at the ceremonies, the Hiroshima mayor urged the abolition of nuclear weapons and called the G7 leaders’ notion of nuclear deterrence a “folly”. “Leaders around the world must confront the reality that nuclear threats now being voiced by certain policymakers reveal the folly of nuclear deterrence theory,” stated the Hiroshima mayor, Kazumi Matsui.

Russia attacks Ukraine with waves of missiles and drones: Kyiv

Russia launched a multi-wave overnight attack on Ukraine, using 70 air assault weapons, including cruise and hypersonic missiles and attack drones, Kyiv’s air force said on Sunday, according to Reuters.

The air force announced Ukraine’s air defence destroyed 30 out of 40 cruise missiles and all 27 of the Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight.

In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of 5 August to the morning of 6 August 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons.

It was not immediately clear whether there was any damage from the attack or what happened to the 10 cruise missiles that were not shot down.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat stated one of the key targets for Russia’s overnight attack was the Khmelnytskiy region.

Russia had earlier targeted the Starokostiantyniv military airfield in the Khmelnytskiy region at the end of July.

Zelensky says his team has taken an active role in this weekend’s peace talks in Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Saturday that his team is taking an active part in the Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia.

According to Zelensky, 42 countries are represented at the event, and “everyone is united by the priority of international law.”

“It is very important that there, on the sidelines of the meeting in Jeddah, bilateral negotiations with partners take place,” he said.

Zelensky added his delegation is working on “consolidation of the world” for the sake of restoring a “just peace.”

The talks — which include representatives from the US — are aimed at developing shared principles to end the war and discussing the kind of security assistance Kyiv will need to deter Russia from ever attacking Ukraine again, US officials have said.

Russia is not present at the summit, and the talks appear mostly aimed at shaping strategies and winning developing nations over to Ukraine’s side, rather than fostering any major breakthroughs between Moscow and Kyiv at this time.

UN condemns Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, says damaged grain could feed 66 million people

The United Nations condemned Russia for recent attacks on Ukrainian grain storage and port infrastructure in a statement on Saturday.

“I visited the Port of Izmail today and was shocked to see the level of destruction left by the Russian strikes on grain storage facilities on August 2,” Denise Brown, a humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement.

According to Brown, “the thousands of tonnes of grains that were damaged would have been enough to feed approximately 66 million people for a day.”

The humanitarian coordinator added Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea grain deal and its repeated attacks on Ukrainian ports and infrastructure “are causing insurmountable damage to the agricultural sector in Ukraine and may further accentuate hunger for the world’s poorest people.”

In the August 2 attack Brown referred to, overnight drone strikes in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region targeted the Danube River port of Izmail, causing damage to some of its structures, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said.

Russia terminated the deal that allowed for the safe passage of Ukrainian food exports on July 17. In the time since, Moscow has unleashed a flurry of attacks on grain supplies in key Ukrainian cities, and the Danube River became a key target.

The Danube ports — which lie on Ukraine’s border with Romania — are Kyiv’s main way to ship millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to the rest of the world.

Russia says Ukrainian attack on oil tanker “won’t be left without a response”

The Ukrainian attack on a Russian oil tanker late Friday “won’t be left without a response,” according to a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry.

“There can be no justification for such barbaric actions; they will not be left without a response; the people who orchestrated it will inevitably be punished,” spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement Saturday.

Zakharova stated Kyiv carried out the attack “using new terrorist methods,” and called for Western countries and international organizations to condemn the assault.

The attack, she added, “threatened not only the death of its crew, but also carried the threat of a large-scale environmental disaster.”

(Russia’s Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport has said no casualties were reported and that the ship was not carrying oil when attacked. Ukrainian officials, however, said some crew members were injured and that the tanker was carrying fuel for the Russian military.)

Friday’s attack targeted one of Russia’s biggest oil tankers with a maritime drone, the latest salvo in an emerging Ukrainian military campaign employing unmanned vehicles to attack far-away Russian targets by air and by sea.

Maritime drones are proving very difficult to defend and can travel hundreds of miles to their target. Ukrainian officials have vowed to carry out more attacks on Black Sea targets.

Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), has said any attacks on Russian ships or the Crimean bridge are “an absolutely logical and effective step” and “completely legal” because they occur in Ukraine’s territorial waters.

Zakharova stressed Saturday that she doubted the attack was “completely legal” and called Maliuk’s statement “inhumane.” She argued the attack was “aimed at killing unarmed civilians.”

Zelensky: Russia targets southern and western Ukraine with missiles, including advanced Kinzhals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and the western Khmelnytskyi region were attacked by Russian Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles on Saturday.

The country’s air defense intercepted at least some of the missiles, the president said in his nightly address. Motor Sich, a Ukrainian company that produces aviation engines and gas turbine units appears to have been the target in Zaporizhzhia, he added.

Zelensky didn’t provide any further information about the attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military have touted the Kinzhal, or Kh-47, as an example of Russia’s modernized missile arsenal, claiming that its hypersonic speed makes it extremely difficult to intercept.

Ukraine has acknowledged that the missiles are tough to defend against, though it has knocked at least one out of the sky using a US Patriot defense battery.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned residents earlier Saturday that Russia had fired Kinzhals into the country’s airspace and that the Khmelnytskyi region appeared to be the target. Officials in the region reported explosions, but scant further details were immediately available about the attack.

In his nightly speech, Zelensky reiterated a current Ukrainian narrative: Kyiv is working “to bring the war back to where it came from.”

“The results are there, everyone can see them, and they are fair results,” Zelensky stated, adding, “They show the aggressor state what its aggression means … He who brings problems to others must feel what problems are.”

Ukraine hit one of Russia’s largest oil tankers with a sea drone and attacked a naval base in Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk in the span of 24 hours on Friday. Kyiv has promised more attacks on Russian shipping and a key Crimean bridge.