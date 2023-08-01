Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 524

Drone hits a building in Moscow: Mayor

A drone has struck the same building in Moscow that was hit on Sunday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated Tuesday.

“Several drones that were trying to fly into Moscow were shot down by [our] air defense. One flew into the same tower in [Moscow] City as last time. The facade at the 17th floor was damaged,” the mayor said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that war is “gradually returning” to Russia after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of targeting Moscow with drones.

The Russian defense ministry announced three drones were intercepted Sunday, but a business and shopping development in the west of the capital was hit. The fifth and sixth floors of a 50-story building were damaged, and no casualties were reported, state news agency TASS reported.

Ukraine and Croatia agree on the use of Croatian ports to export Ukrainian grain

Kyiv and Zagreb have agreed on the “possibility” of using Croatian ports on the Danube river to export Ukrainian grain, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated after a meeting with his counterpart Gordan Grlic-Radman.

“We agreed on the possibility of using Croatian ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea to transport Ukrainian grain,” Ukraine’s Kuleba said on Monday, according to the Ukrainian government website.

“Now we will work to build the most efficient routes to these ports and make the most of this opportunity,” he stated.

“Every contribution to unblocking exports, every open door is a real, effective contribution to the world’s food security. I am grateful to Croatia for its constructive assistance,” he added.

The announcement follows Russia’s withdrawal from the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as several missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s grain storage and export infrastructure in the Odesa region, targeting both sea and river ports.

Putin will not survive even 10 more years: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin will not survive “even 10 more years.”

In clips from the interview with Brazilian outlet Globo, posted to his Telegram page on Monday, Zelensky was asked if he thinks Ukraine is similar to the war in Syria and whether Ukraine could end up like Syria.

“No, it is not possible because Putin will not live that many years. He did not fight in Syria at the pace he is fighting us. The war in Syria is different,” Zelensky stated.

The Russian president “will not survive even 10 more years, he is not the same character anymore,” Zelensky continued, adding that the actions of the Russian troops on the battlefield “prove that today Russia is unable to occupy Ukraine completely and destroy us.”

White House calls Russian defense official’s comments on nuclear weapons “reckless and irresponsible”

The White House is criticizing senior Russian defense official Dmitry Medvedev’s comments suggesting Russia may resort to nuclear weapons if Ukraine is successful in its counteroffensive.

A National Security Council spokesperson called the rhetoric “reckless and irresponsible” on Monday. So far, the US has not seen any indications Russia is preparing to turn to nuclear weapons, the spokesperson added.

“The use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine — or anywhere — would be disastrous for the world and would have severe consequences for Russia,” the spokesperson said.

“We continue to monitor this closely, but we have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture nor any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon,” the official added.

Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, made the comments in a Telegram post. They are the latest in a series of nuclear threats made by Moscow since launching its war against Ukraine.

“Just imagine that the offensive… in tandem with NATO, succeeded and ended up with part of our land being taken away. Then we would have to use nuclear weapons by virtue of the stipulations of the Russian Presidential Decree,” Medvedev said in the post.

“There simply wouldn’t be any other solution,” he continued, adding, “Our enemies should pray to our fighters that they do not allow the world to go up in nuclear flames.”

US President Joe Biden said earlier this month that he does not believe Russia would deploy nuclear weapons.

At least 4 dead and 17 injured by shelling in Kherson: Ukrainian official

Ukraine says Russian shelling of the city of Kherson has killed at least 4 people and injured 17 others, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andrii Yermak posted on Telegram on Monday.

“The enemy is hitting residential areas,” Yermak wrote, adding, “The Korabelny district and the central part of the city suffered the most. There are 4 dead and 17 wounded as of now.”

Local officials said Russia had intensified shelling on the city to provide cover for rotating troops.

“Such intensity of shelling is due to the rotation of enemy troops on the left bank [of the Dnipro river],” the head of Kherson region military administration Oleksandr Prokudin wrote in a telegram post on Monday.

“Russia has replenished its forces that our Armed Forces had previously destroyed,” he continued.

Death toll from Kryvyi Rih missile attack rises to 6 and 75 injured: Authorities

The death toll has risen to six, with 75 others injured, after two Russian missiles struck a residential area and a university in Kryvyi Rih, according to a revised death toll from the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, Serhii Lysak.

“Floors four through nine of the residential building have been completely destroyed,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on Monday afternoon.

“The work is difficult – parts of the building’s structure were falling down,” he added.

More than 350 people are involved in the search and rescue effort following Monday’s strikes, according to Zelensky.

Russia used two ballistic missiles to target Kryvyi Rih, the head of the city’s Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, told CNN earlier on Monday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on Monday’s strikes on the central Ukrainian city.