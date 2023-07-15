Live Update: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 507

US is “very close” to a decision on providing guided missiles to Ukraine: Zelensky aide

One of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s most senior aides has expressed optimism Kyiv might soon be adding Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMs) to its arsenal of weapons.

The US-manufactured guided missile has a range of up to 300 kilometers (about 186 miles).

Andriy Yermak told journalists in Kyiv he believed the Joe Biden administration was “very close” to making a decision on approving the transfer of the missiles to Ukraine, though he stressed that a final decision had not yet been made.

Ukrainian leaders have had ATACMs close to the top of their wish list since the early months of the war. The missiles’ longer range would bring more Russian targets into view, including some in occupied Crimea, as well as in Russia itself, a fact that has worried the US.

Key among the Russian targets Ukraine is looking to hit are ammunition dumps and fuel depots, as well as buildings housing Russian soldiers far behind the frontlines.

In recent months, Ukraine has stepped up these strikes in what are described as shaping operations, aimed at disrupting and degrading enemy supply lines ahead of ground offensives. Reports suggest Ukraine has begun to make effective use of Storm Shadow missiles, which were donated by the UK in May and have a range of about 250 kilometers (155 miles).

Russia “investing everything” to stop Ukrainian forces in south and east: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia is applying its maximum efforts to stop Ukraine’s advancements in the southern and eastern parts of the country.

“The Russian forces on our southern and eastern lands are investing everything they can to stop our warriors. And every thousand meters of advance, every success of each of our combat brigades deserves gratitude,” Zelensky stated in his nightly address on Friday.

“Our full focus is on the frontline,” Zelensky added.

Zelensky also said there will be further negotiations with international partners after returning from the NATO summit in Vilnius.

“We will not reduce our international activity for a single day, in particular with regard to the Peace Formula, security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO, and agreements with partners on weapons for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia,” he added.

Russia has increased intensity of shelling on Ukraine’s northern border: Ukrainian border guard

Russia has greatly increased the intensity of shelling of Ukraine’s northern border, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on Friday.

The intensity of shelling near the Chernihiv-Sumy region “tripled” in June compared to May, according to Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of this year, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions have been shelled by the enemy more than 1,000 times,” Demchenko said, adding that Russia continues shelling the border areas on a daily basis.

“The Sumy and Kharkiv regions have been the most frequently shelled,” he continued.

The Ukrainian military had earlier advised residents of the northern Sumy region’s border area to leave their homes in light of increased Russian shelling. Serhiy Naiev, commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, encouraged residents to evacuate, saying, “The Sumy direction remains the most dangerous in the Northern operational zone.”

Number of Russian military personnel in Belarus has decreased: Ukraine

The number of Russian military personnel in Belarus has greatly decreased, according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Friday.

Ukraine recorded around 2,000 Russian military personnel stationed at Belarusian training grounds until recently, but at the moment “almost all Russian troops have been withdrawn from the territory of Belarus,” said spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko.

“However, we cannot rule out the possibility that in some time, as part of the rotation, regular units may be brought back to the territory of Belarus,” Demchenko noted in a media briefing while emphasizing that the situation on the border with Belarus “remains fully under control.”

Ukraine’s Border Guard Service also said they have not observed “the organized deployment of Russian mercenaries” in the territory of Belarus.

However, that comment follows the Belarusian Defense Ministry announcing on Friday that Wagner private mercenary group fighters are training Belarusian fighters near the town of Osipovichi, about 90 kilometers (56 miles) south of the capital Minsk.

Turkish president says he hopes Black Sea grain deal will be extended

Turkey is preparing to host Russian President Vladimir Putin in August and both countries agree the Black Sea grain deal should be extended, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a press conference in Istanbul on Friday, despite Russia’s threats that it may quit the deal.

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres “sent a letter to Mr. Putin. I hope that with this letter and the joint effort by us and Russia, the grain corridor will be extended,” Erdogan added.

The deal is due to expire Monday. Putin said Thursday that Russia may quit the Black Sea grain deal if its demands are not met. A key Russian demand has been to allow access to international payments mechanisms currently out of bounds to Russian banks as part of an international sanctions regime.

EU and WHO announce commitment to strengthen medical evacuation operations in Ukraine

The European Union and World Health Organization are working to further bolster medevac operations in Ukraine to ensure the country’s people get timely medical care, according to an EU statement released Friday.

“Medical evacuations are an essential part of the European Union’s emergency support to Ukraine. Russia’s full-scale invasion leaves military and civilians heavily wounded while also ruining healthcare infrastructure,” said Peter M. Wagner, the head of the European Commission’s Service for Foreign Policy Instruments.

“In coordination with the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, our new project will further help alleviate the pressure on Ukraine’s healthcare system, helping evacuated patients to return and integrate into national rehabilitation schemes, while also supporting provision of the best possible care for patients,” Wagner added.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 2,350 Ukrainian patients have been transferred to hospitals in 21 European countries to receive treatment for “severe war wounds or conditions that cannot currently be easily treated inside Ukraine, such as specialized cancer treatments and rehabilitation support,” according to the EU.

More than 370 patients have requested and been supported to return to Ukraine following their treatment.

“The project will help the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to further develop and formalize the procedures of their dedicated Medevac Coordination Unit, particularly the new efforts being made to ensure the safe return of patients who have finalized their acute treatment abroad and wish to continue their rehabilitation in their home country,” the EU statement said.

WHO European Region Emergency Director Dr. Gerald Rockenschaub added: “Safe transfer of patients across borders requires all partners to work together effectively and efficiently to ensure that people can get the life-saving treatment they desperately need. We welcome this opportunity to build on our relationship with our partners, both in the European Union and other institutions.”

Biden authorizes Pentagon to send up to 3,000 reserve forces to Europe amid the war in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden authorized the Pentagon to send up to 3,000 reserve forces to Europe as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues.

The US has more than 100,000 service members in Europe, a number that has grown since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022.

Under the new authorization, the reservists would be part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, the ongoing rotational deployments that bolster NATO and its eastern flank. The newly signed executive order designates Operation Atlantic Resolve as a contingency operation, which gives reservists the same benefits as active-duty service members.

No US troops are directly involved in the war in Ukraine as Kyiv is not a member of the NATO alliance.

“This new designation benefits troops and families with increases in authorities, entitlements, and access to the Reserve component forces and personnel,” said Joint Staff Director of Operations Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims at a press briefing.

The move gives the Defense Department another option to send more capabilities to assist US European Command. But a defense official said it would likely take approximately six months to send these reservists to the theater because of the advance notice required.

The added troops would likely work in logistics and sustainment, or medical fields like dentistry and health care — roles that the reserves typically have more of than the active-duty force.

Since 2014, US forces have deployed to Europe under Atlantic Resolve to work with allies and partners in the region. Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder added that the new designation will enable the Defense Department to “provide better system support and sustain our forces.”

“(T)his includes things like increased contracting responsiveness, personnel-related entitlements that give activated reservists the same benefits as active component personnel,” he continued, stating, “It also, as a secretary-level operation, enhances our ability to track spending directly associated with this contingency.”

The executive order approving the mobilization of more forces gives officials the ability to call on troops “to come support Atlantic Resolve, and as I just highlighted, be entitled to the same kind of benefits as their active-duty counterparts.”